Stocks are set to surge after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says China trade war 'on hold'

Futures were sharply higher this morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S.-China trade war was "on hold." A strongly positive open would reverse a recent trend that has seen the Dow and S&P 500 post weekly losses in three of the past four weeks. (CNBC)



* Small-cap stocks are in the 'early innings' of a record run (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) stock was 2 percent higher in premarket after the U.S. industrial conglomerate announced a deal to merge its transportation business with rail industry equipment maker Wabtec (WAB). Reuters first reported it was a near a deal.

There are no economic releases on today's calendar, but investors will get a chance to hear from three Fed speakers making public appearances: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. Bostic is a voting member of the FOMC for 2018, Harker and Kashkari are not. (CNBC)

Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) is among the few companies releasing quarterly earnings this morning, while Pure Storage (PSTG) is on the short list of companies releasing earnings after the closing bell. (CNBC)