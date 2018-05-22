Cash is still king even as digital payments are set to rise, according to PayPal's CTO

Cash is still the biggest competition for the growing number of digital payments companies and it will not go away anytime soon, according to the chief technology officer at PayPal.

Many companies are trying to create a digital payments economy but they face stiff competition from an existing mode of payment, according to Sri Shivananda, senior vice president and chief technology officer at PayPal.

"The competition is cash," Shivananda told CNBC in an interview last month. "It's not even, like, you're fighting for each other's volumes. It's actually cash."

Cash transactions still exceed digital payments even though they are not easy to manage, Shivananda said.

Last year, a study from consultancy giant Capgemini and bank BNP Paribas predicted that by 2020, people around the world would make about 726 billion transactions using digital payment technologies.

The study found that emerging markets are expected to drive the upward trend. Developments in new technologies such as contactless bank cards, wearable devices and augmented reality will drive cashless transactions in the future, according to the study.

Still, it acknowledged that cash remained the main method of payment among users. In fact, other research findings and surveys have demonstrated that many around the world still prefer to use cash.