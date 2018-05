In Asia, equities stumbled as a strong dollar appeared to sap demand from emerging market assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was little changed from the previous session on Tuesday.

Back in Europe, Nationwide Building Society and Halfords were among the companies scheduled to report their latest full-year figures.

Meanwhile, surging oil prices ignited market participants' concerns about a flare-up in inflation and faster-than-expected U.S. interest rate increases.

Oil prices rose amid concerns over Venezuela's crude output following a disputed presidential vote. Brent crude traded at around $79.44 on Tuesday morning, up around 0.3 percent, while WTI stood at $72.50, around 0.4 percent higher.