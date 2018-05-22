Mark Zuckerberg is meeting with European Union leaders Tuesday in his third appearance before regulators to address Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The social media founder and CEO spent 10 grueling hours before the U.S. Congress last month. He's likely to face harsher questioning from European leaders, who have historically been tougher on Silicon Valley and more concerned about privacy.

The international probes were spurred by reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the sensitive information of as many as 87 million Facebook users. The data leak has resurfaced earlier concerns around abuse of the platform, particularly around foreign meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the Brexit vote in the U.K.

Zuckerberg intends to tell the EU Parliament that Facebook is "committed to Europe" — with a headquarters in Dublin and hubs in Denmark, Sweden and France — according to his prepared remarks.

