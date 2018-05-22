Salesforce officially opens the tallest office building in California: Here's the view from the top

CNBC tours the tallest office building on the west coast: the Salesforce Tower 9:17 AM ET Tue, 7 Nov 2017 | 01:35

Salesforce just celebrated the official opening of the tallest office building on the West Coast by having a woman with a huge city landscape on her head sing a song.

Seriously. CEO Marc Benioff tweeted about it:

The dancer was affiliated with Beach Blanket Babylon, a long-running San Francisco musical known for its outrageously oversized headgear.

The Salesforce Tower itself has been under construction since 2013, and dominates the San Francisco skyline. It opened to some employees in January, but Tuesday was the official kickoff. According to SFGate, the top several floors will feature a permanent lighted art display starting on Tuesday night. Photographer Jim Campbell has placed cameras around San Francisco that will take photos of people, which will then be incorporated into the display.

There will also be fireworks to mark the launch.

At 1,070 feet tall, the tower dwarfs other buildings in the vicinity and is the tallest office building on the West Coast. It has 61 floors and elevators that can zip visitors to the top in 39 seconds, fast enough to make our ears pop.

The Wilshire Grand in Los Angeles is technically taller, at 1,100 feet, but includes a 166-foot spire on top, while the Salesforce Tower has no spire.

Salesforce invited CNBC to the top last fall during the company's Dreamforce conference, and the view really is quite spectacular. Check it out above.