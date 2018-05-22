Why the US is in a fight with Chinese phone maker ZTE, and why Trump wants to end it

ZTE was not a name many Americans would've recognized until very recently.

Most of us, if we knew the Chinese brand at all, viewed it as a maker of low-end smartphones sold by AT&T and Verizon. According to Counterpoint Research, ZTE captured 11 percent of the U.S. smartphone market in the first quarter, behind Apple, Samsung and LG.

Now ZTE is making headlines daily. Last month, the U.S. banned the company from purchasing parts from U.S. manufacturers because it was selling equipment with American parts to Iran and North Korea.

But President Trump has only muddied the situation further. On May 13, President Trump tweeted that he's working with China's President Xi to keep the company in business as "part of a larger trade deal we're negotiating." And on Tuesday, Trump said that no deal is done, contradicting a Wall Street Journal report indicating the Trump administration came to a tentative agreement with Beijing to revive the company.

Here's what's going on and what you need to know.