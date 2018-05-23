Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

In Aldie, Virginia, about an hour's drive from downtown Washington, the biggest name in retail and the biggest name in homebuilding are test-driving a collaboration that could benefit both in a very smart way.

Amazon is opening "experience showrooms" in Lennar smart homes. It's a show-and-sell strategy for the home, the smart home products and the all-important services that go with both.

"Amazon, Google, Apple, most of the technology-centric companies are starting to think about the home as a centerpiece for the way they think about the future of how their products work and how they interact with them," said Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar, who is fixated on connectivity. "Home automation is a point of attraction. It's a proxy for a lot of other things."

New Lennar homes are now Wi-Fi certified, meaning the internet is built into the walls and floors, so there are no dead spots.