Here are 5 favorite stock ideas from UBS — including Citigroup

UBS shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.

In addition to screening for factors like the potential for gains over the price targets, sector weightings and liquidity, the list focuses on "stocks where we believe our analysts have a truly differentiated view versus consensus," the firm's research group said in a report Tuesday.

Here are five buy-rated companies that made the UBS recommended list and their price targets.

1) First Solar (FSLR)

UBS analyst Jon Windham has a $94 price target for First Solar shares, representing 34 percent upside to Tuesday's close.