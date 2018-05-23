Rumblings of 'social discontent' in Russia, but for now Putin is riding high

Russia will welcome leaders and executives from the world of business and economics to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this week.

The two-day event, which takes place on Thursday and Friday, is a good opportunity for analysts, economists and investors to examine the current state of the Russian economy and what's performing well, and not so well.

Russia has had a lot to contend with over the last few years, although a number of its obstacles to economic growth and political inclusion are of its own making — like the fact that it has to contend with international sanctions for its illegal annexation of Crimea (the Kremlin would say it was restoring its rightful territory) and its role in a pro-Russian uprising in east Ukraine.

These events pushed Russia into the cold in 2014, but it has not done much to ingratiate itself back into the international community, given its support for the rogue regime of Bashar Assad in Syria, its alleged responsibility for a nerve agent attack in the U.K. and suspected meddling in elections in the U.S. and Europe, where populism is destabilizing its neighbor.

Still, Russia appears to have learned to weather the economic crisis caused by sanctions, capital outflow, a plunge in the currency and rampant inflation and is in better shape now than it was a few years ago. In 2017, the economy grew by 1.5 percent — nothing to elicit wild celebrations, but decent enough given the previous two years' contractions.

Russia's central bank has been a big part in steadying the ship, achieving a runaway rate of inflation amid the crisis down to a rate of 2.4 percent in April (the target is 4 percent) — a far cry from the 15.7 percent inflation rate seen in October 2015. Meanwhile, Russia's key interest rate now stands at 7.25 percent, down from a high of 17 percent it imposed in December 2014 at the height of the country's ruble crisis.

President Vladimir Putin doesn't appear to have been adversely affected by the crisis either. Rather, opinion polls have consistently shown his approval ratings to be high with Russians, at around 80 percent or more, according to data from independent pollster the Levada Center. In fact, his approval ratings shot up in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and have remained high ever since, despite the economic and political crisis that ensued.

Whether Putin can fulfill his latest campaign pledges remains to be seen, however.