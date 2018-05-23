Trader: Target's pullback is a great buying opportunity

"The earnings actually grew 9% year-over-year so they've got growth there, they've got growth in digital...they've got growth everywhere, and traffic numbers are at historic levels," he said.

Digital sales as well as foot traffic were bright spots for Target during its first quarter. E-commerce sales grew 28%, which was up from 21% during the same quarter a year ago. The total number of shoppers at the store rose 3.7%, representing the strongest performance in more than a decade.

And Najarian believes the meaningful growth in these areas is indicative of a larger trend -- he believes the growth shows that the company's initiatives, such as remodeling its storefronts, are paying off.

"I think they're doing all the right things. They're putting money where they need to. They're actually expanding what they're doing and it's going at a very fast, rapid pace right now. Because of that I think this is a great opportunity to buy," he said.

Target shares are up 9.2% this year, and the stock currently trades at 13.37X forward earnings.

Disclosure: Pete Najarian owns Target.