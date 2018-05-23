Trader: Target's pullback is a great buying opportunity

Target may have missed the mark on its latest earnings report, but Investitute.com co-founder and "Halftime Report" trader Pete Najarian remains bullish on the stock for the long-term. He used the pullback on Wednesday as an opportunity to increase his position in the stock.
On Wednesday before the bell the Minneapolis-based retailer reported first quarter results that missed analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. The company cited poor spring weather as having a meaningful impact on its bottom line.
But Najarian believes that focusing on just the top and bottom line numbers is missing the point, since the retailer showed growth in other key areas -- especially online.