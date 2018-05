In Asia, a significant move higher appeared to be capped on news the U.S. government announced plans to launch a national security probe into auto imports that could lead to new charges. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was 0.1 percent higher.

Meanwhile, adding to souring investor sentiment, Trump said Wednesday that an ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing would need "a different structure." In response, China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday it had not promised to slash its trade surplus with the U.S. by a specific figure.

Back in Europe, Kingfisher and United Utilities were among the companies scheduled to publish their latest figures on Thursday.

On the data front, French business confidence data for May is due to be released at around 7:45 a.m. London time, while British retail sales data for April is due to be reported shortly after Thursday's opening bell.