If you're looking to score a new job, prepare to do some work for free.

Take-home assignments are becoming a common part of the job interview process, a way for employers to see if your skills are up to snuff before moving forward with the hiring company.

"It's now 3 out of 10 or 3 out of 15 interviews that come with a take-home assignment" said Thomas B. Moran, CEO of Addison Group, a staffing firm. "A year and a half ago, it was maybe 1 in 10."

Blame it on a tightening job market: The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in April, after holding at 4.1 percent for the prior six months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Though employers are digging deep for workers to fill positions, they're trying to ensure that the candidate can handle the workload before making an offer.