Gasoline prices are rising into Memorial Day, but they may soon peak around $3 a gallon

The summer range should settle in the $2.90-$3.10 per gallon, according to Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service. Still, consumers remain concerned that gasoline prices could spike to $4 a gallon, he added.

"The worry quotient increases every day between now and early July, and then it's about the weather in the Gulf of Mexico," he said. "If there's no tropical disturbance in July and August, we tend to see flat prices or lower prices."

The Gulf of Mexico is a major transport hub for fuel, and its shores are home to the nation's biggest concentration of refineries. A devastating hurricane season knocked out about a quarter of U.S. refining capacity along the Gulf Coast last year, causing gas prices to spike.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast 2018 would see a near- or above-normal hurricane season. NOAA said there's a 70 percent chance of 10 to 16 named storms developing, with five to nine potentially becoming hurricanes.

Lipow said Americans might not be quick to change their vacation plans even if gasoline prices are relatively high. That's because airline fares are expected to start rising due to fuel prices, a major cost for carriers.

Still, nearly a quarter of respondents to a recent Gasbuddy.com survey said gas prices are high enough to make them rethink taking a long vacation by car. The current cost at the pump could add several hundred dollars to a road trip budget, said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy.com.

But McTeague, too, thinks a measure of relief could be in store for drivers.

"Importantly, over the next couple of days I think we're going to see a correction," he told CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" on Friday. "Maybe not in time for this Memorial Day long weekend, but looking into next week, potentially prices easing off a little bit and not really resuming their track upward until the end of June."