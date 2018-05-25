The chairman of one of the largest ad firms in the world believes that major upheavals in the media landscape will see consumers soon share the wealth of large technology companies.

Maurice Levy, the former CEO and now chairman of Publicis Groupe, a $15.8 billion French ad giant, predicted that a third party will act as a middleman between social media firms and their customers — effectively collecting revenue from companies and distributing some of that money to users who share their data.

"There are already some voices which are already talking about the monetization," he told CNBC's Karen Tso at the VivaTech summit in Paris Friday.

"I know that some governments are not in favor, but when the consumer says, 'There is all this wealth of information that you are using and the only thing I'm getting is a free service. But you are getting much more from me, and maybe I should get a share of that revenue,'" he said. "And I'm absolutely convinced that this will be the future."

Levy didn't name any lawmakers opposed to such a move, but some governments would likely be cautious about shaving revenue from big tech firms, with the industry already facing tough scrutiny on tax and regulation.