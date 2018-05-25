YouTube Music is really good, but probably not enough to pull you away from Spotify

The YouTube Music user interface is easy to use and pleasant to look at.

The first thing you see when you open YouTube Music is "New Releases," which I dig since I'm always looking for new music. I love that album art dominates the page and that it's mostly filled with music and artists that Google knows I like.

If you share your location, it can also recommend music based on where you are. Google Music -- Google's other streaming music service -- knows that I typically listen to jazz or classical music when I'm at home. YouTube Music saw that I was at home and recommended a few jazz playlists. Perfect, since I almost always listen to jazz at home.