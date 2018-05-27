Granny gets the idea that their act is a big hit – though she calls every platform Facebook, Smith noted. However, she didn't really realize how big of a following the two of them had the first four years until Smith got her an iPad for Christmas. After that, he couldn't hide their videos from her.

"Even when I'm walking to the plaza, which I live about three blocks away, sometimes people going by with their cars they stop and say, 'You're Granny!'" Granny said. "When I get to the plaza, the people in the stores they come up to me. It's just a party at times."

Her favorite video she's done involves her raking a pile of leaves over a secret saucy message written in chalk on concrete. Or, it's the time she got to film with her celebrity crush Chuck Norris -- she appreciated his sincerity and generosity toward everyone who was filming with them.

"First time Chuck has been beaten in his whole life," Granny boasted.

Most important, she enjoys being around her grandson and learning about him throughout the process.

"He's easygoing, happy-go-lucky," she said. "He likes to try everything, and everything just seems to fall in place."

Smith is amazed by how much their act has taken off and that he could make a career out of hanging out with his grandma. The two are continuing to work on their social media videos and have a television show in development. They're also working on raising money for Alzheimer's research. By the end of this year, Granny hopes she'll be able to learn how to drive for the first time. (She failed driver's training in her youth.)

Most importantly, Smith has learned his grandmother can still teach him quite a bit. She won't throw away milk when they go on vacation, Smith explained. She'll put it in the freezer for three weeks because she grew up poor and "back in the day that was precious food and drink." It's taught him to value material things more.

"Honestly most people – and I was probably one of those people at the time – don't have respect for the elderly," Smith explained. "Once you're old, you kind of go away and go to a nursing home. Doing this opened my mind to how awesome old people are and how cool they live their lives. They appreciate the small things we don't appreciate in this fast-paced advertising industry-based life."