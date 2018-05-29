ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after Roseanne Barr compares black Obama aide Jarrett to an ape

ABC announced on Tuesday that it would cancel the sitcom "Roseanne" following "abhorrent" comments from the star, Roseanne Barr, who had compared former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday.

"You can't debate what is morally right," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an interview with CNBC's David Faber minutes after the announcement.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.

"There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," Iger said in a tweet.

Dungey, who issued the first official statement announcing that the show would be cancelled, is reportedly the first black female head of a major TV network.



Roseanne had apologized for her comments earlier in the day and said she would be refraining from using her Twitter account.

Barr said of Jarrett in the since-deleted tweet: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."