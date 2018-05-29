    ×

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after Roseanne Barr compares black Obama aide Jarrett to an ape

    • ABC announced on Tuesday that it would cancel the sitcom "Roseanne" following the star's "abhorrent" comments about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.
    • "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement.
    Actress Roseanne Barr attends Disney ABC Television Group's TCA Winter Press Tour 2018 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after racist tweets   

    ABC announced on Tuesday that it would cancel the sitcom "Roseanne" following "abhorrent" comments from the star, Roseanne Barr, who had compared former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

    "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday.

    "You can't debate what is morally right," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in an interview with CNBC's David Faber minutes after the announcement.

    Disney is the parent company of ABC.

    "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," Iger said in a tweet.

    Dungey, who issued the first official statement announcing that the show would be cancelled, is reportedly the first black female head of a major TV network.

    Roseanne had apologized for her comments earlier in the day and said she would be refraining from using her Twitter account.

    Barr said of Jarrett in the since-deleted tweet: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

    "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Barr wrote on Twitter. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

    The actress had earlier defended the statement against other critics on the social media platform.

    "Roseanne" returned to television this year after an initial run in the 1980s and '90s. The show was an immediate hit, with more than 18 million viewers watching the premiere.

    The revival, which commanded a huge audience during its first season, had been renewed for a second season in March.

    Barr, whose provocative Twitter presence rankled ABC executives, has been an outspoken proponent of President Donald Trump. In March, Trump called Barr to congratulate her on her ratings success.

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to comment on the cancellation to NBC News on Tuesday.

    Barr is known for promoting conspiracy theories using her Twitter account. Hours before the comments regarding Jarrett, Barr accused Chelsea Clinton of being married to a relative of billionaire George Soros. She later corrected herself.

    Disney shares were down more than two percent Tuesday, though the fall appears to have little to do with "Roseanne." Shares had been falling on the news that the latest "Star Wars" movie performed poorly over Memorial Day weekend.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

