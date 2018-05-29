Apple will lay out its plans and priorities for the next year on Monday: Here's what to expect

Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, starts next week with a keynote address on June 4. It's focused on tools for the developers who build iPhone and Mac applications, but also gives Apple-watchers the best sense of the company's broad priorities for the new year.

In the past, Apple has used the event to roll out new products for developers to build augmented reality applications, home-hardware automation, medical research apps and more. That's distinctly different from its fall event, which is usually narrowly focused on a handful of new products.

There may also be news for investors who are looking closely at the company's software and services segment, one of the big sources of growth at the company.

Here's what you can expect from the show.