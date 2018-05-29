Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook didn't anticipate how people would abuse the platform

How come nobody from Facebook got fired over the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal?

That was the first question moderator Kara Swisher asked Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on stage at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday.

"People do get fired," Sandberg said, but Facebook doesn't trot them out as examples.

But in the end, she said, responsibility belongs at the top. Mark Zuckerberg built the platform, and Sandberg and other members of the senior leadership team didn't anticipate well enough what would happen when all of humanity was using it.

Both Sandberg and Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer tried to explain the difficulty of striking the right balance between free speech and safety on the platform. Schroepfer said there's a tension between "giving people tools for free expression, and really locking things down" by having human moderators read and vet every post on the site.