Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Apple – Apple will use OLED screens in new iPhone models planned for 2019, according to South Korea's Electronic Times. Apple currently uses LCD screens in its phones. The news is helping boost the stock of OLED screen maker Universal Display.

Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – The two large Canadian banks said personal data of nearly 90,000 customers may have been stolen by cyberattackers, in what would be the first such significant incident in Canada involving financial institutions.

Walt Disney – Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" ranked first at the holiday weekend box office in its debut weekend with $103 million in North American ticket sales, but that was below expectations and the weakest opening since the "Star Wars" franchise was relaunched in 2015.

Qualcomm – The chipmaker is expected to meet with China regulators in Beijing this week as it seeks to get final clearance for its $44 billion deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Tesla – Tesla asked a federal court to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit which claimed the automaker gave false public statements about Model 3 production. In the filing, Tesla said it had detailed Model 3 production issues in frank and plain language.

Starbucks – Starbucks will be closed during the afternoon hours today to conduct anti-bias training for its employees.

Hormel Foods – Hormel announced a recall of nearly 229,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

Ford Motor – Ford was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which thinks Ford is ahead of its global competitors in re-thinking how it allocates capital.

MGM Resorts – The hotel and casino operator is formulating plans to open a casino in Japan, according to the Nikkei news service. CEO James Murren told the Nikkei that MGM will be for one of three licenses that will be granted, pending the passage of legislation.

Momo – The China-based social-networking platform reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter, as well as a more than 21 percent jump in the number of monthly active users compared to a year ago.

SandRidge Energy – The company sent a letter to shareholders updating its strategic review process, and recommending that they vote in favor of only two of the four independent directors that major shareholder Carl Icahn wants to put on the board. SandRidge claims Icahn is trying to gain control of the company without paying an appropriate premium.

KKR – KKR is buying BMC Software from an investor group led by Golden Gate Capital and Bain Capital, which had taken BMC private in 2013 in a $6.9 billion deal. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.