In America’s racial din, ABC’s decision on Roseanne reflects a turn toward tolerance

ABC revived Roseanne Barr's working-class themed television show even though she had compared a prominent African-American to an ape back in 2013. The network invoked cultural diversity.

ABC cancelled Roseanneon Tuesday after Barr repeated a similar comparison - even though the show had become a hit slated to reap $60-million in advertising next season. The network condemned her bigotry as "repugnant."

The message from those events can sound as muddled as the one from recent elections. Americans made Barack Obama their first black president - and then elected Donald Trump, who has sympathized with white supremacists, disdained African-Americans protesting injustice, and crudely demeaned immigrants.