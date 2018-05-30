In America’s racial din, ABC’s decision on Roseanne reflects a turn toward tolerance

After Trump praised "both sides" at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville last summer, corporate leaders ended their participation in White House advisory panels. Those decisions mirrored yesterday's move by ABC, averting intense pressure on its advertisers.
The younger Americans corporate marketers covet have been shaped by fundamentally different life experiences. Just 28 percent of Baby Boomers are non-white, but 44 percent of millennials are, a Pew Research poll earlier this year found.
Younger whites have different attitudes as a result. The Pew poll revealed that white millennials are more likely than their parents to fault discrimination for holding blacks back, and support more government action to help.
The same Pew survey found overwhelming opposition among white millennials to Trump's proposed wall on the Mexican border. Among Republican millennials, 61 percent called openness essential to America's identity.
It is similarly essential to the individual identities of a growing subset of Americans.
Five decades after the Supreme Court made it legal for people of different races to wed, Pew concluded from Census data that one in six marriages is interracial. One in seven American infants is multi-racial.
Two months ago, Trump boasted to supporters that Roseanne's blockbuster early ratings were "about us." He has not yet addressed the show's demise, even while complaining on Twitter today that ABC never renounced "HORRIBLE" statements about him.
But ABC's decision, and the public attitudes that propelled it, recall Obama's fondness for an observation by Martin Luther King Jr.: "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." It bends toward tolerance, too.