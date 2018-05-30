The Fed just proposed a plan to make life easier for banks by loosening the 'Volcker Rule'

The Federal Reserve proposed on Wednesday to revise the Volcker Rule to apply to financial firms based on their trading activity.

"This proposed rule will tailor the Volcker rule's requirements by focusing the most comprehensive compliance regime on the firms that do the most trading," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement. "Firms that do more modest amounts of trading will face fewer requirements."

The Volcker Rule was proposed during the financial crisis in an effort to prevent banks from speculating in markets. The rule went into effect four years ago and generally prevents banks from trading for their own profit or having stakes in a hedge fund or private equity fund.