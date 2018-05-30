Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy defends FBI against Trump's 'Spygate' claims

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said that the FBI has used proper methods in its ongoing probe of potential Russian links to the Trump campaign, a rebuke to President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric that a "spy" had been embedded in his campaign "for political purposes."

Gowdy, who is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and a leading player in the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday night that his view of the FBI was only strengthened after a briefing on Thursday with intelligence officials.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do," Gowdy said in a Fox News interview. "It has nothing to do with Donald Trump."

Gowdy was among the congressional Republicans invited to a briefing last week to discuss the FBI's use of the alleged informant with Justice Department and intelligence community officials. After being criticized for initially scheduling a single meeting without any Democrats present, the White House added another briefing that included members of the opposition party.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that a spy was placed in his campaign for "political purposes," an accusation for which no evidence is publicly available.

Gowdy said the context for Trump's frustration is understandable, citing former Obama officials and Democrats in Congress whom he described as having beat the drums of collusion and impeachment for months. Gowdy made his name by targeting Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in his role as one of the chief investigators in the probe over the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on U.S. officials in Benghazi, Libya.

ut Trump should be "heartened," Gowdy said, by the fact that most senior Justice Department officials, such as FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, are his own appointees.

"It was President Trump himself who said, number one, 'I didn't collude with Russia, but if anyone connected with my campaign did, I want the FBI to find that out,'" Gowdy said. "It looks to me like the FBI was doing what President Trump said I want you to do — find it out."