Trump: 'I wish I did' pick someone other than Jeff Sessions to be attorney general

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wishes he had picked someone other than Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

In a series of tweets citing Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, Trump unleashed yet another attack on Sessions, who, as a senator, was one of the first mainstream Republicans to publicly endorse the real estate magnate's candidacy for president.

The tweets came on the heels of a New York Times article that said the president had asked Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the reported request as part of an inquiry into whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump has repeatedly denied that his campaign colluded with the Kremlin to undermine Democrat Hillary Clinton's candidacy. He has also denied that he obstructed justice, and has often called the probe a "witch hunt."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.