    Roseanne Barr apologizes for racist tweet, but retweets people who support her

    • Roseanne Barr apologized several times for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit television show.
    • She retweeted messages defending the tweet that got her show canceled.
    • She retweeted a post saying her "apology is not sincere."

    In a series of Twitter posts late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, Roseanne Barr apologized for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit television show.

    The comedian then retweeted messages from supporters who defend the tweet that got her show canceled.

    Barr tweeted: "hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more."

    But that sentiment contrasted with many retweets from the comedian. Her Twitter timeline shows that, before and after asking fans not to defend her, she retweeted messages suggesting Barr's critics are hypocritical or otherwise defending her original, racist remarks.

    Barr also retweeted a post from a user who said her "apology is not sincere."

    ABC scraps a hit show

    ABC on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the hit sitcom "Roseanne" following "abhorrent" comments from the show's star. Just an hour later, Barr's talent agency ICM Partners dropped her as a client, the firm confirmed to CNBC.

    Barr's abrupt downfall comes after a year of successes, including record ratings for her show's debut and a congratulatory call from the president. Throughout, however, Barr has attracted criticism for her use of social media to provoke, attack, and spread conspiracy theories.

    According to consulting firm Kantar Media, "Roseanne" generated revenue of $45 million between March and May of this year.

    "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday.

    After controversy erupted about her tweet, Barr posted this message: "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

    — CNBC's Craig Dale, Tucker Higgins and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.