Roseanne Barr apologizes for racist tweet, but retweets people who support her

In a series of Twitter posts late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, Roseanne Barr apologized for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit television show.

The comedian then retweeted messages from supporters who defend the tweet that got her show canceled.

Barr tweeted: "hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more."

But that sentiment contrasted with many retweets from the comedian. Her Twitter timeline shows that, before and after asking fans not to defend her, she retweeted messages suggesting Barr's critics are hypocritical or otherwise defending her original, racist remarks.

Barr also retweeted a post from a user who said her "apology is not sincere."