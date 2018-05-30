Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DKS, TGT, CRM, HPQ, NVO, KORS & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer beat forecasts by 7 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell more than expected, but Dick's also raised its full-year outlook largely above Street's forecast.

Target – Bank of America/Merrill Lynch added the retailer's stock to its US 1 List, noting a number of initiatives that it feels will drive comparable-store sales higher.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce reported adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents a share. Revenue also topped forecasts and the company raised its full-year forecast on continued strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.

HP Inc. – HP matched estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share. The computer and printer maker's revenue beat Street forecasts and HP Inc. raised its forecast for the full year. Separately, the company named Steve Fieler as its new chief financial officer, replacing Cathie Lesjak who will become interim chief operating officer.

Novo Nordisk – The European drugmaker said its oral diabetes drug did better in a study at lower blood sugar levels than competitor Jardiance, a treatment made by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly.

Michael Kors – The luxury goods retailer earned an adjusted 63 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topping forecasts, as comparable-store sales rose 2.3 percent, versus an expected drop. The company's earnings forecast of $4.65 to $4.75 per share fell largely below the consensus estimate of $4.74 a share.

DSW – The shoe retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 39 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue and comparable-store sales also exceeded forecasts. However, DSW left its full-year forecast unchanged at $1.52 to $1.67 per share, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 a share.

Movado Group – The watchmaker and distributor reported quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, well above the 11 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue beat estimates by a wide margin and Movado raised its full-year outlook.

Royal Bank of Scotland – The bank announced the resignation of its finance chief Ewen Stevenson. The surprise departure came on the day of the bank's annual meeting.

Walmart – The retail giant will begin its two-day annual meeting Wednesday in Bentonville, Arkansas.

CBS – CEO Leslie Moonves is accused by controlling shareholder Shari Redstone in a court complaint of threatening to resign, unless directors voted to strip the Redstone family of voting control.

Amazon.com – Amazon announced an expansion of savings available to Prime members at its Whole Foods supermarkets, making those savings available at an additional 121 locations across 12 states. Today is also the day of Amazon's annual meeting.

WellCare Health Plans – The health plan operator is buying pharmacy benefits manager Meridian for $2.5 billion in cash. Meridian operates in Illinois and Michigan, and is the leading Medicaid provider in Michigan.

AbbVie – The drugmaker was downgraded to "underperform" from "neutral" at Credit Suisse, amid concerns about AbbVie's best-selling Humira drug. The firm notes the upcoming entry of multiple biosimilars coming on the market that will erode Humira's sales.

Exxon Mobil – Exxon Mobil was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which points to potential dividend growth as well as superior returns.

KKR – The private-equity firm will reportedly pay $8.3 billion to buy privately held BMC Software, according to the New York Post. The deal was announced Tuesday morning, but terms were not disclosed.

G-III Apparel – The apparel maker was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Cowen, which thinks that current Street earnings forecasts are too conservative given expanding profitability at Donna Karan among other factors.

Polaris Industries – The recreational vehicle maker is buying privately held Boat Holdings – the leading U.S. manufacturer of pontoon boats – in an all-cash transaction valued at $805 million. Polaris will pay $705 million and will accrue about $100 million in net tax benefits.