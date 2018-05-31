Trump considering pardon for Martha Stewart, commutation for Rod Blagojevich

Stewart, who was convicted of multiple felony charges in 2004, was prosecuted by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey was fired by Trump last year and has since become an outspoken critic of his administration.

Patrick Fitzgerald, a personal friend of James Comey, oversaw the prosecution of Blagojevich on public corruption charges in 2011. Fitzgerald joined Comey's legal team following the former FBI director's firing last year.

Both Blagojevich and Stewart have connections to Trump's television show, NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice." Blagojevich was on she show in Spring 2010, while Stewart hosted a spinoff, also broadcast on NBC, called "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart." That show aired in 2005.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.