    Trump considering pardon for Martha Stewart, commutation for Rod Blagojevich

    • President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was considering a pardon for Martha Stewart.
    • The president also said that he was considering commuting the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
    • The president earlier in the day announced that he would pardon conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza.
    Donald Trump and Martha Stewart attend The New York Observer Relaunch Event on April 1, 2014 in New York City.
    President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was considering a pardon for celebrity chef and television personality Martha Stewart, as well as commuting the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

    The president told reporters about his thinking while on a flight to Texas. The president earlier in the day announced that he would pardon conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza.

    Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich prepares to deliver a statement on his last full day of freedom at his Chicago home on Wednesday, March 14, 2012.
    Stewart, who was convicted of multiple felony charges in 2004, was prosecuted by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey was fired by Trump last year and has since become an outspoken critic of his administration.

    Patrick Fitzgerald, a personal friend of James Comey, oversaw the prosecution of Blagojevich on public corruption charges in 2011. Fitzgerald joined Comey's legal team following the former FBI director's firing last year.

    Both Blagojevich and Stewart have connections to Trump's television show, NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice." Blagojevich was on she show in Spring 2010, while Stewart hosted a spinoff, also broadcast on NBC, called "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart." That show aired in 2005.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.