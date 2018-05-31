Trump will pardon conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza, who was convicted for campaign finance violation

President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to issue a pardon to Dinesh D'Souza, a prominent conservative commentator and filmmaker who was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution.

Trump said he will pardon D'Souza on Thursday, adding that D'Souza "was treated very unfairly by our government!"

D'Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 to reimbursing two of his associates after causing them to contribute $10,000 each to the 2012 Senate campaign of Wendy Long.

Then-U.S. attorney Preet Bharara announced D'Souza's conviction at the time.

"Dinesh D'Souza attempted to illegally contribute over $10,000 to a Senate campaign, wilfully undermining the integrity of the campaign finance process," Bharara said. "Like many others before him, of all political stripes, he has had to answer for this crime – here with a felony conviction."

Bharara was fired by Trump shortly after Trump took office in 2017.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, an ally of both Trump and D'Souza, applauded Trump's decision in a tweet of his own.

The president has used his pardon power five other times since taking office, including the controversial pardoning of former Sheriff Joseph Arpaio in August 2017.

Arpaio, who had campaigned for Trump, had come under fire for the treatment of prisoners in Maricopa County jails. The law enforcement officer, who bragged of being "America's toughest sheriff," was convicted of contempt of court in Arizona.

In April, the president also pardoned Scooter Libby, a former advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney who had been convicted of obstruction of justice, false statements, and perjury.

Trump's most recent pardon was granted posthumously to Jack Johnson, who was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury for violating a law prohibiting the transport of women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Trump's planned pardon of D'Souza.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.