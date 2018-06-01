With the rise of deeply discounted online offers and unregulated home rentals has come a slew of potential scams.

Travel fraud rose 16 percent last year and cost travelers $283 to $588 per fraudulent transaction, according to a recent report by credit reporting company Experian.

"The reason why most folks get into this situation is because they are out there hunting for a deal," said Mike Bruemmer, Experian's vice president of consumer protection. "If it's too good to be true, it usually is."

Avoid "instant" travel discounts through third parties designed to lure you into an impulse purchase on a hotel, plane ticket or cruise, Bruemmer said.

Often, high-pressure booking tactics require payment well in advance, and that leaves vacationers with little recourse if their trip falls flat (there's only a 60-day limit on disputing a credit card purchase, according to the Federal Trade Commission).

If you're looking for an apartment rental, steer clear of making arrangements directly with an owner, who may or may not be legitimate, and opt for a trusted site such as Airbnb or Expedia's HomeAway, which have built-in protections and money-back guarantees.

And even then, avoid providing any more personal identification than is necessary, such as a Social Security number or agreeing to a credit check.