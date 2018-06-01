It's time to take profits after Facebook's share recovery: Trader

Facebook's public perception may still be damaged from its recent data scandal, but the social media company's stock has already made a sensational recovery.

Shares plummeted 17 percent in late March on the news that Facebook allowed more than 50 million users' data to be compromised and used by the now-defunct political data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Since their recent low on March 27, Facebook shares have surged nearly 27 percent and are now near their all-time high -- possibly due to the company's response to the scandal or the ever-shortening news cycle.