Sen. Bernie Sanders attacks Disney a day after Trump — for different reasons

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, continued his long-running offensive Friday against The Walt Disney Co. and their subsidiary company ABC over pay disparity at the conglomerate's flagship theme park, just a day after President Donald Trump criticized the company on other grounds.



"I have a feeling ABC will not be asking on its nightly news program tonight how Disney can make $9 billion in profits while three-quarters of Disneyland employees can't afford basic living expenses," the former Democratic presidential candidate wrote on his Twitter account.

Sanders is scheduled to meet with workers and businesses in Anaheim, Calif., where Disneyland is located, on Saturday.

Trump on Thursday demanded an apology from Disney CEO Bob Iger for ABC News reporter Brian Ross's false December report that Donald Trump, as a presidential candidate, had asked his advisor Michael Flynn to reach out to the Russian government.