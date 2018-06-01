    ×

    Tech

    Zuora surges more than 20 percent after first earnings report since IPO

    • Zuora's revenue number topped estimates in its first quarter as a public company.
    • Analysts view Zuora as a proxy for the subscription economy, because it sells software to help companies manage their subscription-based offerings.
      Zuora IPO on NYSE.
      Source: New York Stock Exchange
      Zuora IPO on NYSE.

      Zuora shares surged more than 20 percent on Friday after the cloud software company reported better-than-expected results in its first earnings report since going public.

      The stock jumped $4.69 to $26.87 as of mid-day, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.8 billion. The shares have almost doubled in value since Zuora's IPO in April.

      Zuora, whose software is used by companies to manage their subscription offerings, said fiscal first-quarter revenue jumped 60 percent to $51.7 million, topping the $51.3 million average estimate of four analysts surveyed by FactSet. Zuora reported a loss, excluding certain items, of 32 cents a share.

      "There are clear signs Zuora's assertion that the subscription economy is upon us is coming true," wrote Richard Davis, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, in a report on Friday.

      Davis raised his price target to $23 from $20, and while he didn't increase his rating on the stock to a buy, he admitted to having "a bit of angst that Zuora's idea is so powerful that our HOLD rating will be proven ill-conceived."

      For the second quarter, Zuora predicted revenue will reach $53.5 million to $54.5 million, and it forecast a non-GAAP loss of 15 cents to 16 cents a share.

      Zuora said its customer retention rate, a key metric for subscription software companies, increased 2 percent from the fourth quarter to 112 percent, on a dollar basis. That means that its existing customers are not just sticking around but spending more money on Zuora's services.

      Zuora is part of a crop of software-as-a-service companies that have gone public in the past two years. Others include DocuSign, Okta, Coupa and Twilio.

      Founder and CEO of Zuora, Tien Tzuo, takes part in the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., April 12, 2018.
      Zuora CEO on IPO   

      Related Securities

      Symbol
      Price
      		  
      Change
      %Change
      TWLO
      ---
      COUP
      ---
      OKTA
      ---
      DOCU
      ---
      ZUO
      ---

      Playing

      Share this video...

      ×

      Watch Next...