Apple reveals MacOS Mojave and desktop dark mode

Apple revealed a new operating system for the Mac on Monday, dubbed MacOS Mojave.

The update comes as Apple has vowed to refocus its desktop "pro" line for power users, as graphic-heavy fields like virtual reality become more popular. It features a dark mode that sets text and images against black backgrounds.

"Dark mode is not just about the dock or the menu bar, it extends to your windows' chrome, your side bar, and even the content of the windows," top software executive Craig Federighi said. "It's so great for the pros. It makes photographic content absolutely pop off the screen."

The MacOS update follows major update announcements for iPhone and iPad software, and for the Apple TV. The desktop update is all about easy, customizable editing:

Mojave will automatically arrange a user's desktop with "Stacks" — grouping files according to type, date or tag.

The Finder file folder will make it easier to convert images into a single PDF, and to run custom actions on a group of files.

Quick Look will integrate Mark-Up, allowing users to sign or highlight a document in seconds.

The screen capture tool can take a video recording.

Phones and Macs that are synced can share instant document or image scans.

Federighi also announced popular iPhone apps — Home, Apple News and Voice Memos — are coming to the Mac on Mojave.

Finally, Federighi addressed the persistent rumor that iOS and MacOS would merge, showing a single slide saying "No." However, he said that Apple is taking some developer frameworks from iOS and bringing them over to the Mac, which will make it easier to bring iOS apps to the Mac. Apple already tested this capability with apps like News and Stocks, which are coming to Mojave, and this advance will come to developers in 2019, Federighi said.

