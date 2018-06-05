How Formula 1 technology could improve public transport

McLaren Applied Technologies, the innovation and research arm of super-car maker McLaren, is looking to apply Formula 1 technology to Singapore's subway.

The British firm, which has long provided analytics for the international racing series, is focused on solutions for global motor sports, automotive, health and transport sectors, according to Chief Operating Officer Celia Gaffney.

Speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy on the sidelines of Innovfest Unbound, an annual technology conference, Gaffney explained how Singaporean public transport operator SMRT could benefit from McLaren's expertise.

"We're adapting some of the loggers and sensors that we use on the F1 side of the business, looking at how we can put them on parts of the SMRT train fleet and then capturing that data, help them anticipate, simulate and predict when there might be failures."