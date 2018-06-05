The soup and cereal rout may have just gotten a lot worse 15 Hours Ago | 02:22

Consumer staples have had a rough year, and a new analysis highlights just how rotten the performance has been.

The S&P consumer staples sector was the only group to see more negative earnings revisions than positive ones for the month of May, according to a new analysis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

At the same time, according to the firm's equity strategists, consumer staples' three-month sales revision trends remain among the most depressed in the market, beaten only to the downside by utilities and telecoms.

The sector is down over 11 percent since this year, while high flyers like technology stocks are up over 14 percent. To be sure, this isn't unusual given how far along we are in the economic recovery.