This bus could be your ticket to a new job

Good news if you have a job interview in another city this summer: You may be able to get free bus fare to your destination.

Megabus.com unveiled a free round-trip ticket offer to more than 100 cities for interviewees who travel through June 15.

To receive a redemption code for one free ticket, job seekers should visit megabus.com's ticket offer page.

If you have already booked a megabus trip to an interview, megabus.com will give you a free ticket toward a future trip, which can be redeemed by Dec. 31.

On June 13, the company will also have career coaching experts on board select Texas routes between Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Passengers can take advantage of services including resume and interview advice.

"The opportunity is certainly unique," said Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs for megabus.com. "It shows millennials the true nature of multitasking."

Fares for megabus rides start at $1 and typically require a $2.50 reservation fee. The fare for a June 4 trip from Dallas to Houston cost a total of $23.50, including the $21 fare and $2.50 booking fee.

