Watch the full interview with Howard Schultz

In an exclusive CNBC interview, Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz talked about his departure from Starbucks, his public service pursuits, thoughts on immigration, tax reform, trade policies and restoring America's leadership role in the world.

Schultz, who oversaw the massive expansion of the Starbucks coffee chain over the past 40 years, will be departing the company effective June 26.

In recent years, Schultz has been taking a more active role in politics. Using his high profile at Starbucks, he has spoken out about public companies being socially responsible in a changing society.

"I'll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I'm a long way from knowing what the future holds," Schultz said Monday in the memo to Starbucks employees.