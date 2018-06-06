Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Five Below shares soared more than 17 percent in extended trading. The discount retailer reported first quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations, and forecast strong second quarter and full year guidance. Five Below reported earnings of 35 cents on revenue of $296 million versus EPS of 32 cents on $291 million in revenue that analysts were expecting.

Despite missing slightly on same-store sales growth, CEO Joel Anderson said he felt confident "in the 2,500 plus nationwide store opportunity we see for Five Below." The company has 650 stores currently.

Shares of Allergan jumped more than 2 percent in the extended session, after Bloomberg reported investor Carl Icahn would build a small stake in the drugmaker. The billionaire's investment would come in addition to the 1-percent stake of David Tepper's Appaloosa Management.

Shares of Cloudera fell as much as 10.5 percent, before recovering losses to trade down nearly 4 percent. The enterprise software company slightly beat estimates on first quarter earnings and revenue, reporting loss-per-share of 17 cents on revenue of $102.7 million, versus the 18 cent loss on $101.5 million analysts expected.

Thor Industries stock dipped more than 7 percent after the bell. The RV manufacturer reported third quarter earnings per share that missed analyst expectations, but beat on revenue. Thor reported EPS of $2.53 on revenue of $2.25 billion, versus the earnings of $2.58 per share on $2.24 billion in revenue analysts expected.

Shares of MongoDB dropped nearly 5 percent in after-hours trading. The open-source data software company reported a loss per share of 43 cents for the first quarter, which fell in line with analyst expectations. MongoDB beat on revenue, reporting $48.2 million, versus the $46.41 million Wall Street had projected.

Okta stock jumped more than 3 percent in after-hours trading. The enterprise software company, which went public in April 2017, reported first quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. Okta reported a loss per share of 9 cents on revenue of $83.6 million, versus the 16 cent loss on $78.8 million in revenue analysts expected.