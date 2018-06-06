    ×

    Carl Icahn reportedly building small position in Allergan, joining David Tepper

    • Carl Icahn is building a small stake in pharmaceutical company Allergan, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
    • Shares of Allergan briefly rose 3 percent in after-hours trading.
    Carl Icahn at Delivering Alpha 2015 in New York.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Carl Icahn is building a small stake in pharmaceutical company Allergan, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing sources.

    The billionaire's investment would come in addition to the 1 percent stake held by David Tepper's Appaloosa Management. On Tuesday, Tepper said in a letter he is pushing the drugmaker to overhaul its management.

    "Allergan welcomes all investments in our company," the firm said in a statement. "We maintain an active dialogue with our shareholders and value their constructive input and ideas on delivering long-term value."

    Icahn bought a big stake in Allergan in 2016 but sold out about a year later.

    WATCH: Allergan responds to Appaloosa's call for change

    Allergan responds to Appaloosa's calls for management changes
