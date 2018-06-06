House Speaker Paul Ryan sides with Trey Gowdy over Trump on 'Spygate'

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy was "accurate" when he argued the FBI has acted appropriately in its ongoing probe of potential Russian links to the Trump campaign.
The Wisconsin Republican's solidarity with Gowdy, R-S.C., puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has claimed without the support of public evidence that a "spy" embedded in his campaign for "political purposes" could constitute the "all time biggest political scandal!"
Ryan, however, told reporters that he has "seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment that Chairman Gowdy has made." He also cautioned that "we have some more digging to do" before a final determination can be made.