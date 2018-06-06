House Speaker Paul Ryan sides with Trey Gowdy over Trump on 'Spygate'

Gowdy has played a significant role in the congressional inquiries regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, as well as federal investigators' conduct in their investigations.

The South Carolina Republican, who is not seeking another term, was the only member of the House Intelligence Committee's majority to read the underlying source materials used to compile a much-hyped memo alleging surveillance warrant abuses against Trump campaign staff.

He was also among the handful of Republicans selected to attend a confidential briefing two weeks earlier with intelligence officials to discuss the FBI's reported use of an informant who spoke to Trump campaign members as part of the Russia probe.

Days after the meeting, Gowdy said in a Fox News interview, "I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do."

He added, "It looks to me like the FBI was doing what President Trump said I want you to do — find it out."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.