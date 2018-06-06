Sen. Bob Corker tells Trump he won't stop fighting his tariffs

President Donald Trump called Sen. Bob Corker on Wednesday morning to ask him to abandon his efforts to fight the president's tariffs on key allies.

The Tennessee Republican says he informed the president that he plans to go through with his legislation that would curb Trump's ability to impose the tariffs, he told reporters Thursday.

Corker and other Republicans have pushed back against Trump only sparingly since he took office in January 2017. A consistent point of concern from free trade GOP lawmakers, though, is Trump's push to impose tariffs and crack down on trade practices that he says sap American jobs.

The most outrage came last week, when Trump said he would not exempt Canada, Mexico and the European Union from stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Those entities quickly responded with retaliatory measures.

Corker is among the Republicans trying to head off escalating trade conflicts that could potentially harm the U.S. economy. He has questioned the Trump administration's justification that it imposed the tariffs because of national security risks. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., also has backed Corker's effort.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he would not take up Corker's tariff bill as separate legislation. However, he would be open to adding it as an amendment to other legislation such as the National Defense Authorization Act.

However, House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday downplayed the chances of the bill getting through the House and past Trump's possible veto. He told reporters that "you can do the math on that."

Congress can override a president's veto with a two-thirds vote in each chamber. However, it is unclear if many Republicans representing states in which Trump is popular would want to go against the president's wishes.

Numerous Democrats in states with heavy manufacturing presences have also supported Trump's trade policy.

Trump's tariff moves have set conservative interest groups against him. The Koch political network, for instance, said it would spend millions of dollars to oppose the measures.