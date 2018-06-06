President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a nonviolent drug offender whom Kim Kardashian West advocated for.

Axios first reported the news, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. The outlet, citing a source familiar with the matter, also reported that White House counsel Don McGahn was skeptical of the merits of a pardon for the woman, Alice Johnson.

The White House later confirmed the commutation.

The development comes on the heels of Trump's pardoning of conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza, who had pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges. The president also said he was considering a pardon for lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and a commutation for disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.