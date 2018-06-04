Trump: 'I have the absolute right to pardon myself'

President Donald Trump said Monday morning that he has "the absolute right" to pardon himself — but added that he has "done nothing wrong."

The tweet followed The New York Times' publication of a confidential letter over the weekend, in which Trump's lawyers argued to special counsel Robert Mueller that the president's broad powers mean he could not have obstructed justice.

The special counsel is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as the links between Russia and the Trump campaign and related matters that may arise from that investigation.

Numerous Trump campaign associates and other individuals have been interviewed as part of Mueller's investigation. While Trump has previously said that he would like to participate in an interview, the letter argues that the special counsel must meet a high standard to prove that only the president himself could provide the information they seek.

