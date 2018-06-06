Watch: Kudlow briefs press on G7 summit amid fears of trade war

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Wednesday is expected to lead a press briefing at the White House on the upcoming G7 Summit.

Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, will field questions on the two-day summit, to be held in Quebec, Canada starting Friday.

The meeting will comprise leaders from the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany and France.

The annual summit comes amid hostility between some member nations and the United States over the Trump administration's decision to place tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The Trump administration announced last week it would slap those allies with steel and aluminum tariffs, citing national security concerns. Canada quickly responded with plans to match the U.S. tariffs dollar-for-dollar in retaliation.

Mexico said it planned to impose retaliatory tariffs on imports of U.S. pork. The EU also said it would hit back against the U.S.