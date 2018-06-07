Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

DocuSign shares jumped as much as 10 percent in extended trading. The electronic signature company reported strong results in its first earnings statement as a public company, beating analyst expectations and reporting 37 percent revenue growth year-over-year. DocuSign also issued strong second quarter earnings and revenue guidance.

Shares of Zumiez jumped nearly 13 percent after the bell. The specialty retailer well beat first quarter earnings and revenue expectations and reported same store sales growth of 8.3 percent year-over-year. Based on its results, Zumiez issues strong second quarter guidance, which included plans to open approximately 13 new stores in fiscal 2018.

Stitch Fix jumped more than 5 percent in after-hours trading. The subscription personal shopping service reported third quarter earnings that beat expectations on top and bottom lines, and announced former Google hardware marketing director Deirdre Findlay has joined the company as its chief marketing officer.

Verint Systems stock gained more than 2 percent in extended trading. The gains pushed the stock to $44.85 per share, surpassing a 52-week-high hit during the regular session. The analytics company reported first quarter financial results that beat analyst expectations, the Associated Press reported. Verint shares have climbed almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year, and 4.5 percent year-over-year.

Broadcom whipsawed in the extended session. The chipmaker posted a slight beat on second quarter earnings and revenue. Broadcom reported earnings of $4.88 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion, versus the $4.76 EPS on $5 billion in revenue Wall Street projected.