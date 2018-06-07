DOJ to show lawmakers more classified documents on FBI informant: Report

The Justice Department on Thursday will extend an offer to lawmakers enabling them to review new documents related to the use of a confidential FBI source who talked to Trump campaign associates during the 2016 election, a senior DOJ official told CNN.

"The Department and FBI are prepared to brief members on certain questions specifically raised by the Speaker and other members," the official said.

During the briefing, which is expected to take place next Monday or Tuesday, officials will provide the new documents alongside files that were available during previous briefings "but not inspected" by members at the time, the official told CNN.

It's a further capitulation for the federal agency, which initially resisted providing any information on the informant to politicians out of concern that lives could be endangered.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who subpoenaed the department for documents, has brushed off those national security concerns as a "spurious" attempt to skirt congressional oversight.

A spokesman for Nunes did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. The DOJ did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Intelligence officials met with lawmakers in two confidential briefings on May 24 to discuss the FBI's reported use of an informant who spoke to Trump campaign members as part of its investigation of Russian meddling during the election.

President Donald Trump has, without offering any evidence, characterized the informant as a "spy" embedded in his campaign for "political purposes."

Some of his key allies in Congress have disputed Trump's assertion that the revelation of an informant could constitute the "all time biggest political scandal!"

Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said he is "even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do" after attending the late May briefing with intelligence officials.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Wednesday he considered Gowdy's remarks "accurate," adding that he has "seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment that Chairman Gowdy has made."

