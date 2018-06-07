See inside Tencent's new gigantic headquarters in China

Tencent is moving into its massive new headquarters in Shenzhen.

The tech conglomerate includes the massively popular app WeChat,which now claims more than a billion monthly active users, QQ, and a variety of other business units from artificial intelligence to cloud.

Tencent is Asia's largest publicly traded company and the first in Asia to pass the $500 billion valuation mark.

CNBC recently visited its new headquarters, which boasts technologies like facial recognition to call for an elevator and amenities like a massive swimming pool.

Located in Shenzhen, which is less than a two-hour drive from Hong Kong, the space is designed to fit approximately 10,000 employees.

The architecture firm behind Tencent's new headquarters is NBBJ, which has designed for the likes of Amazon and Google.

Tencent's building consists of two towers connected by "links."

The "culture link" is at the base of the building and meant to introduce Tencent's culture upon arrival. It includes a large reception area and an exhibition space.

The "health link," beginning on the 21st floor offers a running track, a gym, a full-sized basketball court, table tennis and foosball.

Finally, the "knowledge link" starts on the 34th floor and features rooftop gardens, a dining hall and a training center called Tencent University.