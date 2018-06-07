Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

J.M. Smucker – The food company missed estimates by 25 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.93 per share. Revenue also missed forecasts on weakness in the oils, peanut butter, and baking categories. Smucker also gave a weaker-than-expected full-year forecast.

Thor Industries – Thor missed estimates by 5 cents with quarterly profit of $2.53 per share, although the recreational vehicle maker's revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Thor said it is seeing headwinds coming due to U.S. tariffs on steel.

Five Below – Five Below reported adjusted quarterly profit of 35 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents a share. The discount retailer's revenue was also above Street forecasts. Comparable-store sales were below forecasts for the first quarter, however, but Five Below issued upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.

United Natural Foods – United Natural earned an adjusted $1.04 per share for its latest quarter, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, hitting a record high. The food supplier – which counts Amazon's Whole Foods among its customers – also raised its full-year forecast.

Zscaler – Zscaler reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share, 6 cents a share smaller than forecasts. The cybersecurity company also saw better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter, and the company gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter.

Allergan – Investor Carl Icahn has acquired a small stake in the drugmaker, according to multiple reports. Icahn didn't comment on his investment, but Allergan told CNBC it welcomes all investments in the company.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J received a $2.7 billion offer from industrial equipment maker Fortive for its medical equipment sterilization unit. J&J confirmed receiving the offer and said it had four months to accept it.

TrueCar – TrueCar was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which points to increasing competition for the car-buying service.

Laboratory Corp. – LabCorp was upgraded to "overweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, which said the medical lab operator would benefit from its contracts with UnitedHealth Group and Aetna.

Cloudera – Cloudera lost 17 cents per share for the first quarter, a penny a share smaller than anticipated. The cloud software company's revenue came in above forecasts.

MongoDB – MongoDB matched Street forecasts, with a first-quarter loss of 43 cents per share. The database company's revenue topped estimates. MongoDB reported a 48 percent jump in expenses, as it spent more on sales, marketing, and research and development.

AT&T – AT&T was cut to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies, which said convergence and consolidation in pay-TV and telecom will result in slower growth and limited profit margin expansion.

Conn's – The retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 40 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 27 cents a share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, even though comparable-store sales fell 3.5 percent.

Vail Resorts – The resort operator reported quarterly earnings of $6.17 per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Vail Resorts said season pass sales were up 12 percent in units compared to a year ago, and up 19 percent in dollar terms.