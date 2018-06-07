    ×

    Bitcoin

    Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon on bitcoin: Beware

    • "I don't want to be a bitcoin spokesman," J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tells CNBC. "Just beware."
    • "I set a high standard. I don't know whether Jamie can top me or not," Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett says in the same interview.
    • Buffett said in May at Berkshire's 2018 annual shareholder meeting that bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared."
    Bitcoin buyers 'beware,' says Jamie Dimon
    Bitcoin buyers 'beware,' says Jamie Dimon   

    Two of Wall Street's harshest bitcoin critics say investors should remain wary of the cryptocurrency.

    "I don't want to be a bitcoin spokesman," J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a rare joint interview with Warren Buffett that aired Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

    "Just beware,“ he said.

    Dimon called bitcoin a "fraud" in September and later said those "stupid enough to buy it" will one day pay the price. He said in January he regretted the "fraud" comment.

    In May, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett told shareholders that bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared."

    "I set a high standard. I don't know whether Jamie can top me or not," Buffett told CNBC during the rare joint interview with Dimon. The interview was recorded Wednesday.

    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value since topping $19,000 in mid-December.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD Coinbase
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...