Watch: Pompeo holds press briefing at White House following meeting with Japan's Abe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address questions at the White House following a press conference between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump and Abe met Thursday morning to discuss Japan's interests in the upcoming summit between the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo met with North Korean officials earlier in May.

Last month, in his first public address since becoming secretary of State, Pompeo said the summit would press for North Korean denuclearization, saying the U.S. would respond with sanctions similar to those on Iran should the parties not reach an agreement.

On Wednesday, Pompeo also said that the U.S. would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons despite the U.S. pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May.